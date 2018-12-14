Analyzing VF (VFC) and Naked Brand Group (NAKD)

VF (NYSE:VFC) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of VF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Naked Brand Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of VF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VF has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naked Brand Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VF pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. VF pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VF has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VF and Naked Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VF 0 6 17 0 2.74 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VF currently has a consensus price target of $95.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given VF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VF is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VF and Naked Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VF $11.81 billion 2.56 $252.79 million $2.98 25.58 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 6.93 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

VF has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Profitability

This table compares VF and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VF 6.20% 37.08% 13.66% Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62%

Summary

VF beats Naked Brand Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Riders by Lee, Rustler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, work and work-inspired lifestyle, and outdoor work and hunt apparel, as well as protective work and lifestyle footwear under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra, and Walls brands. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

