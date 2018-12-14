Andra AP fonden Acquires 10,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $109.45 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Andra AP fonden Acquires 10,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/andra-ap-fonden-acquires-10300-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.