Andrew Masterman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (BV) Stock

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) CEO Andrew Masterman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 899,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,475. Bazaarvoice Inc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $581.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.62 million.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bazaarvoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bazaarvoice from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bazaarvoice to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bazaarvoice presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter worth about $335,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter worth about $708,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

