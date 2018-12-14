Angela L. Kleiman Sells 83 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.91, for a total transaction of $21,904.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.21. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,971. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $267.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,374 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after buying an additional 513,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,815,000 after buying an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after buying an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/angela-l-kleiman-sells-83-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-stock.html.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.