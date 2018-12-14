Anglo American (NGLOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NGLOY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.