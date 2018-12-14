Anthony Alvaro Purchases 25,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLL) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) insider Anthony Alvaro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CVE:SLL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.92. 75,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,518. Standard Lithium Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.09 price target on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers approximately 155 square kilometers area located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; and the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas.

