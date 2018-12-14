Aphelion Reaches One Day Volume of $9,232.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $578,447.00 and approximately $9,232.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aphelion has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.02190284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00140466 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00174164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html.

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

