Aphria (APHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday. Eight Capital currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 4,657,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,034. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

