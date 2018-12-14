Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

