Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

APLE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,665. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Peery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,017.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,624 shares of company stock worth $390,783. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,471,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,980,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 791,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,420,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 783,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

