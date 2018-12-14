Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,752. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

