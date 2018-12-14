Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $85,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

