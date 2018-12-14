Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

