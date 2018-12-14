Apptio (APTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apptio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Apptio to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apptio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Apptio alerts:

Apptio stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apptio has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $239,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $750,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,514. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apptio by 72.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,215,000 after purchasing an additional 918,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apptio by 136.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apptio by 144.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 394,920 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apptio by 3,597.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 362,905 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Apptio by 375.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 441,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 348,526 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.