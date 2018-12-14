Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Purchases $762,633.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APTV opened at $66.69 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after buying an additional 360,751 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,442,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

