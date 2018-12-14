Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AQST stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,781. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,650 shares of company stock worth $275,311.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

