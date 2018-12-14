ArcBest (ARCB) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.21. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $159,998.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $177,065.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,675,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 250,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 141,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

