Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 328,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 29.1% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 359,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

