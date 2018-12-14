Archrock Inc (AROC) Insider Buys $70,480.00 in Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) insider Doug S. Aron acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $70,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,715 shares in the company, valued at $570,139.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 2.80. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is -265.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 192,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

