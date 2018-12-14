Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

