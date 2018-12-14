Ares Capital (ARCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses and the presence of high debt levels remain major concerns for the company.”

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.94 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock worth $10,112. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 286,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

