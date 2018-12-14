Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management LP Unit’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 128.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $2,340,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 19.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $20,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

