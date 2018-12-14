Argo Group (ARGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on shares of Argo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

ARGO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,346. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,279,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $362,017.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,540 shares of company stock worth $2,695,687.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

