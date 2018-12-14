Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 68,000 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $444,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $178,360.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.84). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 421,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DFRG shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

