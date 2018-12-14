ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Short Interest Update

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,536,618 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 7,128,193 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,391,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ARRS opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. ARRIS International has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ARRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ARRIS International in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in ARRIS International in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in ARRIS International in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ARRIS International in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

