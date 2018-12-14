Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Stake Lessened by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

