Artemis Alpha Trust (ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $265.00

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 4401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.51).

In other Artemis Alpha Trust news, insider John Ayton bought 6,679 shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £19,703.05 ($25,745.52).

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

