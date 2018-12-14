Asch Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Asch has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $232,024.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinEgg and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

