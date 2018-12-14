Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHL shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of AHL stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Aspen Insurance has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,677,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,677,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,100,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,192,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,819,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 1,409,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after buying an additional 254,633 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

