Associated Banc (ASB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,107 shares of company stock worth $3,027,442 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

