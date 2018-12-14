Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 2,098 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $70,303.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 18,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225. Associated Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 328,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 144,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

