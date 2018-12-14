Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $149,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 107,208 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $200,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 82.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 29,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,243,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $197,144.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,359.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 76,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,238. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.75. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.