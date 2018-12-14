AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Raised to GBX 6,525 at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,975 ($78.07) to GBX 6,525 ($85.26) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,989.94 ($78.27).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.73) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

