AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. HSBC restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AZN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 135,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 246,666 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,699,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

