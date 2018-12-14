Asure Software (ASUR) & Iteknik (ITKH) Head to Head Analysis

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asure Software and Iteknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 7 0 2.88 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 189.15%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Iteknik.

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $54.44 million 1.55 -$5.72 million $0.45 12.49 Iteknik $1.14 million 0.35 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Iteknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -13.56% 8.21% 2.51% Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A

Summary

Asure Software beats Iteknik on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. It also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides human resource services ranging from human resource management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management; Evolution HCM, an AsureHCM channel product that provide users with the flexibility and best practices to handle clients; and AsureConsulting that offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

