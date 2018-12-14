Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 45,000 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

PNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PNK opened at $32.55 on Friday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

