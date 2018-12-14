Athanor Capital LP Sells 116,578 Shares of Altaba Inc (AABA)

Athanor Capital LP decreased its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,578 shares during the quarter. Altaba comprises 3.1% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Altaba were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,214,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Altaba during the third quarter worth approximately $191,470,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altaba by 85.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altaba by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,029,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,595,000 after purchasing an additional 486,035 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Altaba by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,878,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,880 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

