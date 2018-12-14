Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 154,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,314. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 157.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.