Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

