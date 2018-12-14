ATN International Inc (ATNI) CFO Justin D. Benincasa Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $385,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.21. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.27. ATN International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 13.78%. Equities analysts expect that ATN International Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.02 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

