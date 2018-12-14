AtriCure (ATRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 121.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.