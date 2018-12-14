AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 98,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.12. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 121.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

