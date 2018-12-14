Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Attunity stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.98. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Attunity had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Attunity will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

