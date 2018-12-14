AVINOC (AVINOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $665.00

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinbe. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $665.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.02222082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00140295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00174245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031173 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,403,695 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

AVINOC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.