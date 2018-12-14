Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 31,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

