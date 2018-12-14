AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVVIY. Investec assumed coverage on AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an add rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.21.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

