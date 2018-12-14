Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Receives $31.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,966,000 after purchasing an additional 527,527 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,630,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 79.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,696,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

