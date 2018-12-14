Axovant Sciences (AXON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 70095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 320,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 169,918 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

