B. Riley Raises Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target to $310.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.62.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

