Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 2.2% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 5,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $284.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.57.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

